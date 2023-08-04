THIS year’s Freo Builds Trail in Fremantle was a massive hit, attracting 14,700 visitors over seven days, compared to 8,900 last year.

The event featured six imaginative Lego builds by primary school students envisioning Fremantle sites in 50 years.

The trail injected around $830,000 into the local economy.

Jack Perkins from Hilton Primary School won “most popular design” for his Crane World vision of the Fremantle port turned into water slides and swings.

The City of Fremantle offered free activities during school holidays, leading to an average of 2,006 daily visitors to the library, up from 755, while 156 people signed up for new memberships.

Local businesses also participated, with Culley’s selling Lego cupcakes, Benny’s Bar offering a $100 Lego voucher giveaway, and the Round House hosting a Lego quiz.

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge expressed her delight with the event’s success, thanking businesses and participants for making it the best yet.

