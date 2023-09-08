Big showing in Melville wards

Other candidates running in Melville include:

Applecross-Mount Pleasant Ward:

Daniel Lim, an entrepreneur, chartered accountant and community board member who doesn’t want rate increases to go above inflation and wants a “community-led approach to urban planning”.

Former councillor Steve Kepert has nominated again, who says the current council “shuns its responsibilities” and “lets people we never elected to run the City”. Mr Kepert, who had a long-running battle against the administration after an adverse finding from the local government standards panel, says legal, consultancy and payout costs have “exploded in a series of purposeless report and ridiculous litigations against the community, and even a failed one against the council itself”.

Bicton-Attadale-Alfred Cove Ward:

George Panayotou is a father of five who says involving youth in preserving the environment and engaging in local sport is important. Convenor of the Wal Hughest and Era Stapleton reserves in Attadale, he wants an “aligned” approach to all the city’s green spaces.

Cr Glynis Barber wants another term, saying her first term has bene frustrating but enjoyable. “I have unfinished business,” she declared. “Some of the motions I have put to council that I am waiting to be enacted are neighbourhood dispute resolution, courtesy construction management plans, significant tree register, infrastructure upgrades for Troy and Tompkins parks, the staged release of the Attadale-Alfred Cove Master Plan and of course, Christmas light in Melville.”

Central Ward:

Terry Lee has lived in Melville 35 years and is affiliated with the Lions Multicultural Club, Chung Wah Association and the Malaysian Association. “My vision includes: sustainability of our environment, embracing a harmonious and safe neighbourhood for all, maintaining high integrity in council matters, creating and keeping existing parks and open spaces.”

Bill Koul says having lived locally for two decades he can see the challenges ahead in maintaining the city’s liveability, character and pristine image. “I stand for sustaining the liveability of the city, the health of our local businesses, upkeep of our public amenities and, most importantly, good returns on investment for every dollar that we pay as our annual council fee.”

Prada Vilaisanow has lived in Melville for three years and wants a strong and liveable city. “Council to focus on its core objectives without political grandstanding, ensuring rate rises are kept to a minimum.”

Italo Piscedda says he has no affiliation to political parties or interest groups and will be a “dedicated, approachable and independent” councillor. His statement focuses heavily on governance and collaborative decision-making.

Scott Green has lived in Melville since 1978 and he has a background in engineering, project management and finance. “Since 2017 I’ve gained valuable experience in local politics, including four years as president of the Greater Melville Community Association, pushing back against nimbyism and self-interest in our community and pushing for a fair distribution of rates and revenues from City-owned assets.”

Palmyra-Melville-Willagee Ward:

Cr Tomas Fitzgerald has renominated, the law academic saying as deputy mayor, “I have been actively involved in preserving and growing our green spaces, building strong community organisations, and facilitating transparent governance”.

Michael McGoldrick has also put his hand up as a ward councillor, along with having a tilt at mayor.

Philip Scott is passionate about sports for all, especially the young. “To that end I’d like to see council charges to sports clubs kept to a minimum and to ensure continued subsidies for low income families.”

Bateman-Kardinya-Murdoch Ward:

Soo Hong is one of the few women to nominate for a Melville ward this election. “As a proud Korean-Australian, I want to promote a greater sense of belonging for all residents in the City of Melville. As a self-employed dental prosthetist and technician for more than a decade, I help people to find their smile and build their confidence and self-esteem. Being self-employed, I know the positive impact small businesses can have on local economies.”

Tony Stokes is a small business owner who is strongly in favour of building change rooms for young female sporting and social clubs. “I would lobby the state government for a North Lake Road bridge over Leach Highway”.

Nicholas Lindsay doesn’t believe governments to “dictate or control how their citizens live”. He says they should focus on good amenities and services, not “esoteric, ideologically-driven mission statements/concepts like carbon emission reductions and sustainable development goals.”

