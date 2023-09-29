Killer view

IT’S not called View Terrace by accident.

Situated on an elevated position in East Fremantle, the street has amazing panoramas of the Swan River stretching all the way to the hills in the distance.

It really is a fantastic vista and one of the most desirable addresses in the suburb.

This luxurious four bedroom three bathroom home has a superb tri-level design that maximises those views and is finished to the highest standard.

It looks fantastic and is reminiscent of a Tuscan villa with soft architectural lines and a wrought iron balustrade on the sweeping balconies.

Located on the top floor, the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area is something to behold.

Open the massive bank of glass doors for the ultimate indoor-outdoor flow – marvelling at the stunning views that are like a beautiful landscape painting.

With summer on our doorstep, you’ll be spending loads of time on the huge balcony – enjoying meals and drinks as boats ply the river and the sun sets in the distance.

The kitchen is an absolute monster with double sinks, double gas cooktop, stylish cabinets and top-end stainless steel appliances.

Doing the dishes will no longer be a travail as you gaze out the window at the Swan River snaking through Perth.

This award-winning Brian Burke home is finished to the highest standard, but it doesn’t feel ostentatious or pretentious.

The views have been cleverly incorporated into the design, including a spa bath located right beside a window.

There’s even a huge tropical fish tank in one of the lounges – one of the biggest privately-owned tanks the Chook has ever seen.

Another highlight is the 18m concrete swimming pool (2m deep) in the back garden. A gorgeous oasis to enjoy the summer months.

This home has too many features to mention but includes a gym, home theatre, dumbwaiter, huge wine cellar, ducted vacuum system and a double-car garage.

You can see why this East Fremantle property received the prestigious Master Builders-Housing Excellence Award for ‘Top Home’ in 2010 – it’s a stone-cold classic.

View by appointment

48 View Terrace, East Fremantle

White House Property Partners

9319 2024

Agent Stefanie Dobro

0409 229 115

