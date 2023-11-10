Labor bulks up

BULK billing incentives for local GPs have gone up this week, which federal Fremantle MP Josh Wilson says will make it easier for children, families and pensioners to see a doctor.

Local GPs will see their incentive for a standard consultation rise by 34 per cent, taking the Medicare payment for eligible patients to $62.05.

Mr Wilson said previous Liberal governments had gutted bulk billing, leading to a sharp drop in the number of GPs offering the service.

He said the Albanese government was also investing $1.5 billion into an indexation boost across the board to Medicare rebates, putting more money into doctors’ tills and reducing their pressure.

“I know how important it is for people to be able to see a doctor when and where they need it without having to consider out-of-pockets costs,” Mr Wilson said.

“These historic investments into bulk billing will make a big difference to well-being across our community and ensure that the universal healthcare system that Labor built remains as one of our country’s greatest assets.

“Doctors’ groups have called this a “game-changer” and GPs have said this will help them maintain and even shift back to bulk billing.”

