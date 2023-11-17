Mastering misses

IN a pioneering collaboration, the University of Notre Dame has partnered with Behind Closed Doors to endorse a flexible master’s degree in Leadership/MBA program, addressing Australia’s 19.4 per cent leadership gender gap.

The double Masters, adaptable for online or on-campus study, comprises three stages to help women overcome the challenges they might face: certificate, diploma, and a concluding master’s in Leadership and MBA, allowing for effective balance of career and life commitments.

BCD’s founder and managing director Donny Walford, praised the program’s flexibility and affordability.

Flexibility

Notre Dame’s head of business and law Michael Quinlan, highlighted the joint ambition to empower women and take proactive steps in increasing female representation in senior leadership roles.

Structured in five-week modules, the program offers adaptability with online lectures and tutorials post-business hours, along with on-campus classes in Perth, Broome, or Sydney.

Completable in 18 months to 2 years, full or part-time, BCD members enjoy a 20 per cent scholarship and network access.

Applications for the inaugural intake are open via email at marketing@behindcloseddoors.com

