COMPETITORS from the 7th ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships were out in force at Bathers Beach on Thursday as they got a sneak preview of the 20km course they’ll be following today (Saturday December 2).

About 25 countries will be represented and Paddle Australia president Andrea McQuitty believes it will be the biggest paddling event ever held in Australia. “Canoe Ocean Racing is the largest competitive paddling discipline in Australia, and the 2023 ICF Canoe Ocean Racing Champions will provide the opportunity to share the water with paddlers from many nations,” Ms McQuitty said.

The race starts in Fremantle and the course has been specifically chosen to give competitors the benefit of a roaring Fremantle Doctor to push them all the way up to Scarborough Beach where there will be a festive hub awaiting them.

