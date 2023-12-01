LETTERS 2.12.23

Respect 🙂

TO all the car commuters who have taken heed of the ‘please slow down’ signs and have responded respectfully on Curedale Street, we thank you.

Your consideration is greatly felt and appreciated.

Driving at a respectful and safe speed allows all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, a safe and enjoyable passage.

It creates a culture of mutual respect where residents and commuters co-exist in mutually beneficial ways.

We thank you for respecting our amenity and our safety.

We thank you for making our neighbourhood more liveable and sustainable.

And lastly we thank you for doing your best to avoid road trauma by simply choosing a smarter and a slower speed.

…and thank you to the Herald for our story.

Curedale Street residents

Beaconsfield

Vacancies

WALKING through Fremantle on a cold weekday morning, I am surprised at how many shops and offices are vacant.

It is eerie how many are just open glass shells with For Lease signs. What has happened to our bustling port city?

Googling how many offices and shops are available in the Fremantle area, I am surprised the figure is as high as 122.

That is the greater Fremantle area, but still.

It seems to me to be crazy that with such a shortage of housing – apartments, villas, houses – and such an abundance of shops, offices, warehouses, that we have missed part of the solution to the housing shortage, a solution that is right under our noses.

A lot of the older buildings in Fremantle with shops downstairs and offices above, used to be residential. Some even have bathrooms, kitchens and other amenities making them suitable for living in, immediately.

Is it a matter of re-zoning, or is it just social conditioning, that makes these buildings seem unsuitable for habitation? Perhaps both.

Councillors, the mayor, and even Fremantle citizens themselves, are often complaining about how dead the heart of Fremantle feels.

Why not rent out these buildings for people to live in?

This will in turn free up more housing in the suburbs for others.

This is not the only solution to our ongoing housing crisis. But it might help a little bit.

Shelley James

Hilton

