No Dumpling

HAVE you ever had a home delivery of steamed dumplings that wasn’t a soggy disaster?

Some food doesn’t fare well when home delivered – fish and chips, steak and dim sum being prime examples

But I decided to roll the culinary dice and order takeaway from Double Dragon Dumplings, a new eatery on the Canning Highway in Palmyra.

Steamed dim sum is one of my favourite dishes, so I was excited there was now a dedicated dumpling joint in my manor.

My excitement was heightened by the menu which had a nice range of classic dumplings (chicken and ginger, pork and cabbage, beef and spring onion) as well as signature dumplings including pork shu mai, ginger prawn, and prawn and scallop.

There was also a good range of pan-fried gyoza (another favourite), wok-fried noodle dishes, rice bowls, and entrees like veggie spring rolls, salt and pepper squid and sesame prawn toast.

The prices were very reasonable and with every order over $30 you got a free special fried rice entree (normally $9.50).

Delivery was quick and I could tell straight off the bat they were going to be good by the fragrant aroma wafting out the brown paper bag.

Everything looked super fresh and piping hot, and I kicked off with the pork shu mai (five for $14.50).

A nice open top dumpling with a tasty mix of pork, cabbage, carrot and spring onion that really hit the mark.

The casing was fresh and soft, and the pork was good quality with no gristle or fat. A great start.

The standout dumpling was the the ginger prawn (five for $15.50).

A lovely delicate, scalloped wonton casing with plenty of soft sesame-infused prawn and fragrant ginger.

A super light and tasty dumpling with a little sprinkle of spring onion on top.

You can get soy dressing or the signature chilli – I went for chilli and it really gave this dish a nice latent heat without overpowering the dainty prawn.

Coming in a close second was the pork and prawn wontons (five for $16).

They had that classic flavour combo, but were taken to another level by the inclusion of shiitake mushroom – an exotic meaty twist.

Mouth-watering

I got them with soy dressing and it was a filling crowd-pleaser.

We also got a combination noodle to share ($17.50).

Again I could tell this was going to be a hit – loads of glistening fresh veg and a mouth-watering mound of char siu pork, beef, chicken, prawn and shrimp.

The noodles were en pointe and the whole dish was great value for money with a really big serve.

The complimentary special fried rice was great too, with a delicious mix of egg, shrimp, char siu pork, bean shoots, spring onion, green peas and soy sauce.

It was a good size for an entree and great to have as a freebie.

Some people my turn their nose up at Double Dragon Dumplings because it’s a chain, but I can only go on my first outing which was very good and I’ll be back for more in the near future.

Double Dragon Dumplings

369-375 Canning Hwy, Palmyra

doubledragondumplings.com.au

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

