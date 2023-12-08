All I want for Christmas is… a lot really, but nothing for myself, as I can’t stand the consumerism and entitled decadence of eating and drinking too much, and buying useless presents no one needs.

I am not a religious man, but for me the Christmas period is one for contemplation, being on my own with a good book, and enjoying a few days of not doing much at all.

I love to reflect on the past year and look at the achievements we have made, if any.

I assess my own life and actions, question the things I did wrong, and look at how I might be able to improve, and lose a bit more of my Scorpio sting.

But what I want for Christmas is real investment in Fremantle by the state and federal governments.

I am sick and tired of empty promises, such as movie studios and the creative hub dropped last month, and the lack of substance.

The Cook government giving Fremantle the High Voltage and America’s Cup concerts this year is not anywhere near good enough.

They were fun, but Freo deserves more than that!

Fremantle already got an unwanted Christmas present, in form of the new police complex, that no one wanted in that location, but at least we got a much better present in the new traffic bridge.

Now make sure it is going to be a colourful one, that also lights up at night, so that it becomes an iconic attraction, like the Containbow artwork.

The Freo community want action on the neglected Roundhouse and historic Arthur’s Head.

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre can no longer perform at Pioneer Park, because the WA government neglected to maintain the building, so the lovely theatre group now has to perform at the Claremont Showgrounds. That’s wrong!

The Aboriginal Cultural Centre, that Fremantle council badly wanted, will be built in Perth instead, by the Perth-centric WA government.

Fremantle is not in the loop, because as a safe Labor seat, neither that party nor the Liberals see any need to invest in our port city. That needs to change.

The so-called High Street Upgrade freight roundabout is rubbish, and so was the planning process for the new traffic bridge.

It is probably naïve that I want real honesty and transparency from all levels of government.

I want less spin and more straight answers.

I am so over the BS, that it is not funny.

I am not interested in the self-aggrandising of our politicians.

That applies to opposition pollies as well, who seem hell-bent on just being negative.

And I want the truth about the plans to move Fremantle Port to Kwinana. Those who are opposing it say there is no need for a move in the foreseeable future, but the Labor government insists to go ahead with the enormously expensive project, that will probably be an ecological disaster for Cockburn Sound.

When Colin Barnett was Premier, the Liberals wanted to privatise Fremantle Port.

There was no talk at all that the port needed to be moved, so why has that suddenly changed? What are the real reasons?

Our Freo council also needs to step up and get going. We were promised two years ago, that Fremantle would go back to basics, but there is little proof that that is happening.

The footpaths in our historic West End, and all over town, are still an unsightly mess, and streetlights have been out for many months, so can we please have all those things repaired for Christmas, mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

Enjoy the company of your family and friends.

Focus on that, instead of the over indulgence of food, drinks and presents. Relax, chill, love!

Roel Loopers/Freoview

