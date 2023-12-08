Festive fun

There are plenty of free festive events in Fremantle in the lead up to Christmas, including family movies, carols and night markets.

The Elf on the Shelf Christmas Trail is always a winner with kids and is on daily from 10am-4pm until December 17.

Santa had too much sherry and is calling on the children of Fremantle to help find a group of cheeky elves that has escaped from the North Pole.

Using a map, kids will follow the walkable trail through Fremantle to discover the elves hiding in Freo’s landmarks, shops and venues.

Santa’s little helpers will need to follow the trail to find at least six elves, record their names and scan the QR code to enter the prize competition.

Maps can be collected from either of the two starting locations – Fremantle Visitor Centre in Walyalup Koort or WA Shipwrecks Museum. For more information go to visitfremantle.com.au.

You can’t beat a good old Christmas family movie.

The Chook’s favourite is the slightly subversive Gremlins, a fun satire on consumerism at Christmas.

Families can watch Elf on Friday December 8 (if you get your Herald early) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Saturday December 9 for free at Walyalup Koort.

From 4pm there will be activities hosted by the Fremantle Toy Library, roving performances, face-painting and a visit from Santa Claus from 5pm. The movie starts at 7pm.

Nothing says Christmas quite like a carols service, and you can catch one at Walyalup Koort on December 15.

Local performers will treat families and friends to a night of singing under the stars in the heart of Fremantle with Community Christmas Carols.

The Fremantle Toy Library will be hosting activities from 4pm, with roving performances from Christmas elves and Santa from 5pm. Carols will start at 5pm.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to come into the CBD and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere,” says Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

“It’s a busy time of year, so I’d encourage people to put these dates in the diary, book early for the movies, start practising your carols and discover some hidden gems along the Christmas Trail.”

If you fancy a bit of family-friendly retail therapy there’s summer night markets on Thursdays at Princess May Park (behind Clancy’s Fremantle) with food vendors, craft stalls, DJs and of course fairies.

The Chook’s favourite Crimbo event is the festive light projections at Fremantle Prison, where you get to project a huge live image of your family with a festive background onto the prison walls.

It’s free and lots of fun, and is on Wednesday to Saturday nights in the lead up to Xmas.

