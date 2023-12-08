Fury greets flyer attack

SEVERAL hundred Fremantle electors have expressed disgust after an anonymous flyer was delivered to letterboxes in South Fremantle last week criticising the recent election to council of university student Jemima Williamson-Wong.

The flyer asks: “How can an inexperienced 21-year-old uni student possibly represent our electorate?”

It also ridicules Cr Williamson-Wong’s campaign statement that she’s had an interest in running for council since high school.

Kickback

But the kickback at the flyer and its contents has been swift, with a high volume of posts online and spirited coffee shop discussions rejecting it as cowardly, irrelevant, unfounded, and completely un-Freo.

Social science researchers say the effort of creating and distributing such flyers suggests it is not a lone grievance about age but likely the work of an individual or group with obsessions or grievances with the electoral process, community issues, or both.

Professor Fiona Stanley, eminent Fremantle resident and community advocate said Cr Williamson-Wong was a clever, intelligent, strategic young woman elected to council on a platform that appealed to the electorate at a time when a changed approach, a focus on climate, family needs, and lowering of the age of councillors, were what people wanted.

“Jemima obviously ticked the boxes because she got almost 40 per cent of votes cast to unseat a sitting candidate, which is always hard work,” she said.

“The new Coastal Ward encompasses the Freo central city area and South Fremantle which are costly locations so you can assume many seniors living in these areas voted for her.

“They recognised that Jemima is smart enough for the role, she understands our multicultural community having lived here all her life, and most importantly it is time to pass the baton to youth.”

Others pointed out the flyer completely ignored the number of young people leading the world in so many fields. Perth technology entrepreneur Melanie Perkins started her company in the family home in Duncraig aged 20. Sydney billionaires Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar were 23 when they launched software success Atlassian.

History throws up endless examples like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who composed his first piece of music aged 5, performed at 6, and was taken on a European tour aged 8.

So make your own call on all this. And if you know who did it ask them to desist.

Cr Williamson-Wong’s campaign manager Sarah Davis said it was a huge disappointment to witness incidents of bullying and antagonism during the campaign, and even worse to see it continue anonymously after the election.

“But the reality is this negativity has only created more support for Jemima and empowers her to work even harder for Freo and the things she believes in,” she said.

“Jemima has wide community support and will not waver from her commitment for youthful voices to be heard and represented on Council, with the sole goal of positive outcomes for Freo.”

by CHRIS LEWIS

• *Chris Lewis is a retired journo and corporate communications consultant who has lived in Freo for 30 years.

———

I KNOW the negative behaviour I have experienced from a couple of quarters is not synonymous with the Freo I know and love.

Door knocking widely throughout my election campaign I was constantly welcomed and reminded that Freo is a community of people who care for each other and our city, so I am incredibly grateful to have been elected in October.

All I can say is thank you to all who supported me.

I feel incredibly lucky to have such wide backing.

Yes, age is an important part of who I am, but I like to refer to it as the lens through which I view problems and solutions.

I hope the Fremantle community recognises more than my age and sees the energy and enthusiasm I can bring to building a bright future.

Cr Jemima Williamson-Wong

Like this: Like Loading...