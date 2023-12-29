Diverse celebration

THERE’S a bunch of great multicultural bands lined up for the New Years Day concert at Fremantle Arts Centre.

Held in the Centre’s picturesque courtyard, the concert kicks off at 6pm with DJ Butter Chicken and local act Solara.

It’s been a breakout year for the soul/funk outfit who have blown audiences away with their high energy/ positive vibes at Funk Club Reunion and Wave Rock Weekender.

Originally from Zimbabwe via the UK, and now based in WA, Tina Zando has been wowing audiences in 2023 with her her super sweet R&B/soul vocals, and has appeared at Hidden Treasures, Ebo Taylor, 10 Nights in Port and Afrotropik Parties. Now she’s set to rock FAC on New Years Day.

One of WA’s favourite performers, Grace Barbe is performing with her afro kreol band, after spending 2023 touring the world with Cat Empire.

Originally from the Seychelles, Barbe’s music is a unique and intoxicating mix of Afro-Beat, psychedelia and pop. She sings in Creole, English, French and Malagasy (national language of Madagascar).

You can almost feel the passion and heritage oozing out her pores, and she has released three studio albums and won 13 WA Music Industry Awards, including 10 Best World Act Awards and three WAM Song of the Year’s.

“I came to Australia for the first time when I was six,” said Barbe.

“My mother received a scholarship to study in Perth. After her studies we went back to Seychelles and then the family settled in Australia when I was 16. I’ve been here since.

“I’ve always been pretty active in the Seychelles community here in Perth and I used to play in the community band. I suppose those years shaped a lot of what I’m doing now. Staying true to my roots and celebrating my heritage through my music.”

When Barbe’s not on the road performing or in the studio recording, she’s running her Fremantle boutique independent label Afrotropik Records, which specialises in contemporary Afro, tropical and island sounds, and has released albums by local artists like Soukouss Internationale and Crucial Rockers.

Headlining the concert are the feel-good Sunshine Brothers, who will belt out some cracking tropical/dub/reggae/soul.

They must be a favourite with organisers as they have played all 16 new year’s day festivals at the Fremantle Arts Centre.

Fresh out the recording studio, it’s been another busy year with their third tour of Spain/France and an acclaimed performance at Wave Rock. The Sunshine Brothers ‘house band’ are sure to get punters off their seats and dancing.

The Fremantle Arts Centre New Years Day concert is on January 1 6pm-10pm at FAC 1 Finnerty St Fremantle. Tix at fac.oztix.com.au.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

Like this: Like Loading...