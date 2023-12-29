LETTERS 30.12.23

Exchange sprayscans

NEAR the Bull Creek shops in South Street is what I believe is a government building of some sort.

For years, it has been the target of graffiti vandals.

Despite being security fenced some years ago, and painted on several occasions, once just a few months ago, this building has once again been defaced.

The – shall we call them daubs – are being added to at an alarming rate and, in the near future, the building will be back to what it was before it was recently repainted.

This is an absolute disgrace.

I do wonder why there is not a camera on a nearby building – because the perpetrators do need to be caught, and punished.

Along the Kwinana Freeway, also in the Bull Creek area, many of the barrier walls have been so “well decorated” that it is impossible to determine the original colour of the walls.

One has to wonder if it is the same group of “artists” indulging their passion.

What is it that makes people deface the property of others?

When a new house near us was completed recently, and the family had just moved in, some bright spark took a spray can to the pristine white wall. Why?

I believe the culprit was caught on a neighbour’s security camera, named and shamed. One hopes that he learnt a lesson.

One has to ask a question of these ‘“artistic” folk: if, for instance, they had just acquired, say, a new pair of very expensive trainers, of which they were extremely proud, how would they feel if someone deliberately spray painted the shoes?

Not happy, I suspect.

Perhaps they should consider how their “fun” affects the people whose property they are defacing – and the expense of putting things to rights.

Now, I’m a great believer in the punishment fitting the crime, so would like to suggest that when these offenders are caught – and they deserve to be – they are given community service which should involve cleaning off graffiti and repainting the walls – ideally at their own expense.

That would be poetic justice.

Sheila Robbshaw

Leeming

The Ed says: The building in question is the Bateman Telephone Exchange, part of Telstra’s exchange network.

Like this: Like Loading...