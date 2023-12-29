What happened?

NOBODY is perfect, and governments even less, but what are the things that should not have happened in 2023?

What should not have happened were the silly designs and traffic redirection, plus lack of information from Main Roads, for the new Fremantle Traffic Bridge.

What should not have happened is the WA Electoral Commission sending out the wrong ballot papers, for the local government election, to voters in two Fremantle wards.

What should not have happened is that anonymous cowards dropped leaflets into letterboxes, claiming that newly elected councillor Jemima Williamson-Wong was too young to be a councillor.

What should not have happened is a legal challenge to the Fremantle council election outcome.

What should not have happened is that the WA Government neglected to look after the Spare Parts Puppet Theatre building, so that it was-allegedly temporarily- relocated to the Claremont Showgrounds.

What should not have happened is that the Fremantle Society strongly opposed every substantial development application in Fremantle.

What should not have happened is to pause the development of the new South Beach toilets and change rooms block.

What should not have happened is the scrapping of the South Fremantle CAT bus, without a proper PTA bus service replacing it.

What should not have happened is the neglect of our historic Town Hall, Victoria Hall, the Roundhouse and Arthur’s Head.

What should not have happened is the lack of maintenance of our footpaths, roads, and tourist information signs.

What should not have happened is the paltry attempt at Christmas decorations, with only fairy lights hanging above the Cappuccino Strip.

What should not have happened is that it is taking more than two years to install proper street lighting at Walyalup Koort.

What should not have happened is that there are still no toilets at Bathers Beach.

What should not have happened are the atrocious acoustics in the very expensive council chambers, which makes attending public meetings there a huge frustration.

What should not have happened is the WA government’s spin about the alleged urgency to move Fremantle Port to Kwinana.

What should not have happened is the demise of the Fremantle History Library, for which council is now seeking a new location.

What should not have happened is the inconsistency in the quality of coffee, food and service in Freo cafes.

What should not have happened is that the Fremantle Arts Centre and Leisure Centre cafes were closed all year.

What should not have happened is that the Voice referendum was rejected.

What should not have happened is the WA government taking more and more development power away from local councils.

What should not have happened is that there was no reticulation at Pioneer Park all year. The place looks a mess.

What should not have happened is the JDAP approval for the new Police complex, in the wrong location, within the historic convict establishment.

What should not have happened is the lack of forward planning, that resulted in the enormous housing crisis.

What should not have happened is that Fremantle is largely being ignored by the state government.

Roel Loopers

http://www.freoview.wordpress.com

Like this: Like Loading...