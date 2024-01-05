The gut microbiome – AKA your second brain

TAHLIA CRAWFORD has just finished year 12 student from the Perth Waldorf School, where students’ big assessment for the year is to dive deep into a topic of their own choice. Tahlia picked the emerging science around gut health, which is creating a bit of a buzz because of its implications for so many aspects of our lifestyle, particularly mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Disclaimer: This information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as/is not a substitute for medical or health advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare practitioner for your specific circumstances.

THE common saying “you are what you eat” may hold more truth than ever, with research showing the link between diet, gut microbiome and the brain is much stronger than previously thought.

The gut microbiome is home to trillions of microorganisms known as the gut microbiota. In our intestines alone, there are 100 trillion bacteria; that’s more than there are stars in our galaxy. These tiny companions have evolved alongside us throughout history.

All About the Balance

Ideally, the gut microbiome should be in balance, however this is not always the case. There are two different states the gut microbiome can be in. Eubiosis is when the gut microbiome is in balance, and dysbiosis refers to when it is imbalanced. This state can be influenced by many factors, diet being one of the most significant, as it has been proven to have a prominent impact on the composition of the gut microbiome. But what makes diet so important? And what foods are most beneficial?

The Secret is Fibre

At the end of the day, it all comes down to fibre. Fibre is the unsung hero behind the scenes, so clearly diets high in fibre will be beneficial. Humans cannot digest dietary fibre, so our gut bacteria ferment it instead creating Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFA’s). These are beneficial products that help to maintain the balance and diversity in the gut microbiome, they even play a role in mental health. SCFA’s have beneficial impacts beyond the gut effecting overall health. Some SCFA’s like acetate and butyrate can influence brain activity, and butyrate specifically has antidepressant effects. Because the SCFA’s play such a crucial role, it is important to remember that foods high in fibre are a key contributor to keeping the gut healthy and strong.

Great gut foods

Vegetables – such as cauliflower, brussels sprouts, broccoli, spinach, swiss chard, silverbeet, and kale.

Fruits – such as berries, pears, apples (including skin), oranges, and bananas.

Legumes – such as black beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and lentils.

Nuts and Seeds – such as almonds, brazil nuts, pistachios, chestnuts, chai seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Grains (especially wholegrains) – such as barley, quinoa, oats, and brown rice. “Variety Variety Variety” – says Natalie Woodman, an internationally recognised specialist in the world of gut health, and the microbiome.

In an interview with Natalie Woodman, where all things gut were discussed, the prominent message which stood out was that one of the most beneficial things you can do for your gut microbiome is eat a variety of fibre.

A variety of predominantly plant-based whole foods supplies you with the fibre that can improve the diversity of your gut microbiome, which can help to make it stronger and more resilient.

Although much further research is needed to fully understand the complexity of diet and its impact on the gut microbiome, one thing is for sure, and that is that a good diet makes for a happy gut microbiome, which in turn should put a smile on your dial. So, why wait? What better time to nourish your gut microbiome with a variety of fibre and improve your mood at the same time.

