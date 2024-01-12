Dispute deepens

FREMANTLE federal MP Josh Wilson has expressed his “support” for the Maritime Union of Australia in their bitter, protracted dispute with Australia’s second-biggest stevedore DP World.

This week DP World called for the federal government to intervene in its lengthy pay dispute with stevedores across Australia.

They claim Fremantle Port alone had lost about $3.2 million in perishable cargo and disrupted $8.9m worth of exports as a result of the industrial action taken since October last year. While it would probably be a matter for federal workplace relations minister Tony Burke, the Chook asked Mr Wilson if he would be willing to help broker a peace deal.

“It’s in everyone’s interest that we have good faith bargaining from all sides within the proper framework, especially in the critical freight and logistics industry,” Mr Wilson told the Herald.

“I certainly support the important role of the Maritime Union as the representative of port workers in that process.”

MUA WA secretary Will Tracey has disputed DP World’s latest claims, saying perishable goods are exempt from their industrial action and they would have received reports if any were spoiled.

He also disputed the impact on exports, saying their industrial action had specifically targeted DP World, while allowing wider port operations to continue largely unaffected.

Mr Tracey said DP World’s claims were a smokescreen for recently upping their container fees by as much as 52 per cent.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

