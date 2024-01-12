Record breakers?

A TOTAL of 550 people – including Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge – will attempt to set an ice bath world record at Leighton Beach in North Fremantle next Saturday (January 20).

To set the group record, 250 participants have to simultaneously submerge up to their necks in 6 degrees C ice baths for three minutes.

The event was organised by White Gum Valley resident Mark Hughes, who runs ice bath classes at Freo Farmers Market for a gold coin donation and founded One Life Live It, offering personal coaching and ice bath training to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Organising the attempt has been a major logistical feat, requiring about 3200 bags of ice and thirty inflatable 3m x 42m pools that will be pumped full of ocean water.

Folk from seven different countries will take part on the day and will send videos/photos of their participation.

The record has never been attempted before, so Hughes has held meetings with The Guinness Book of Records to agree on the figures and a Guinness adjudicator will ratify the result.

The event will raise awareness and funds for Beyond Blue, a not-for-profit that supports Australians with their mental health.

On the day there will be free yoga and breathwork sessions in front of the Orange Box café, starting at 8.30am, before the event is officially ‘opened’ by mayor Fitzhardinge.

The record attempt will take place at noon.

