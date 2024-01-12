Hospital upgrade

WORK has started on a $63M redevelopment of Fremantle Hospital with 40 new mental health beds and a 24-hour mental health urgent care service.

The V block upgrade includes 20 secure beds, 10 beds for “open adults”, a 10-bed neurological behaviour unit for older adults and a new neurostimulation unit.

The new 24-hour mental health urgent care service – an expansion on the existing triage service from 8am to 10pm – will help take pressure off Fiona Stanley Hospital’s emergency department and provide dedicated crisis care for acute mental health patients.

“WA’s southern corridor is growing rapidly and it is vital healthcare services are expanded to match this demand, which is why we are investing $63 million to significantly upgrade Fremantle Hospital,” said WA premier Roger Cook.

“An extra 40 beds will increase inpatient mental health services at Fremantle Hospital by more than 60 per cent, which will be hugely beneficial to the community.”

The purpose-built building will feature wards with single, swipe-controlled bedrooms with ensuites and TVs, treatment rooms, sensory modulation rooms, and separate dining and lounge rooms.

“The new beds and improved mental health services at Fremantle Hospital are being designed using contemporary therapeutic principles, such as the use of natural light, landscaped outdoor courtyards and balcony spaces to create a better experience for patients and staff,” said state health minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.

The redevelopment will increase the number of inpatient mental health beds at Fremantle Hospital from 64 to 104.

“This $63 million, 40-bed redevelopment will be a huge boost for our southern corridor, delivering important extra capacity for mental health inpatients and a 24-hour mental health urgent care service,” said Fremantle MP Simone McGurk.

“Alongside our $8.5 million dedicated neuro rehabilitation ward, we are investing in Fremantle Hospital to ensure it continues to meet the needs of our community now and into the future.”

Ms McGurk’s office told us the works are estimated to be completed by mid 2025.

