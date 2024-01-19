All welcome

A PERSECUTED sect of Islam is opening its doors to the public on Australia Day.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will host a lunch and a tour of its Nasir mosque in Bibra Lake, which they claim is the largest in Perth.

The Community believe their founder Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) is the promised messiah and Imam Mahdi prophesied in the religious scriptures.

They are treated as heretics by mainstream Muslims, who are still awaiting the coming of the Messiah and Mahdi.

Attacked

“In Pakistan, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has been persecuted in many ways, including being labelled as non-Muslims by the law, which limits our religious practices,” says secretary outreach Soofi Aziz.

“Some of our members have been killed and places of worship have been attacked because of this. Ahmadis are also ostracised by society. There are daily harassments, threats, employment termination and social boycotts in public places.

“Our graveyards have been desecrated, and there are cases where dead bodies have been indiscriminately exhumed. There is a rise in the number of blasphemy cases against us recently.”

On Australia Day, which falls on a Friday, a holy day in Islam, the public can attend a meal with traditional Pakistani food, mingle with worshippers and then do a tour of the Nasir mosque.

Cockburn mayor Logan Howlett will say a few words, and Fremantle federal MP Josh Wilson has attended in the past.

“Australia Day is a momentous occasion for us,” Mr Aziz says,

“It symbolises the freedom and opportunities that our community, persecuted in Pakistan, has found in this great nation. It’s a day to give back to the community that has embraced us, a day of gratitude and unity.”

The Nasir mosque has around 220 worshippers and throughout the year encourages the community to explore Islam through peace symposiums, food drives and Christmas appeals, Quran exhibitions, and stalls in Perth’s CBD and at the Royal Show.

Founded in 1889 the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has become a popular revivalist movement in Islam, and now spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions.

Mr Aziz says the Community is recognised for its commitment to peace, justice, and the betterment of humanity.

The Australia Day lunch and tour will be held at 2pm at the Nasir mosque, 239 Barrington St in Bibra Lake.

If you want to attend contact Mr Aziz on 0431 173 270 or email askislam.perth@gmail.com.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

