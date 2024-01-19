Tradition trashed?

FREMANTLE council has binned its traditional citizenship ceremony on Australia Day.

Council will instead hold the ceremony and its citizen of the year awards on January 23.

The move cuts any remaining major ties between Freo council and Australia Day – it previously ditched its January 26 fireworks in 2017.

The date change was made by the city’s administration and did not come before elected councillors for the vote as it was an “operational” matter.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge says the new date was more inclusive and better reflected community sentiment.

“We’ve heard on numerous occasions over the past few years that there is a level of discomfort with receiving citizenship or an award on a date that is the subject of considerable public debate,” she says.

“Holding it on another date removes this issue and allows us to focus on celebrating those who are becoming citizens or receiving recognition for their contribution to our community. We are proud of the fact that Fremantle council has been leading the conversation on reconciliation for many years now…“

“We know there is strong support for reconciliation in the local community, and this was again evidenced by the strong ‘yes’ vote from voters within the City of Fremantle in last year’s referendum.”

In 2022 the Albanese government changed the rules to allow councils to cancel their citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, sparking claims they were waging a covert war against Australia Day and getting councils to do their “dirty work” for them.

Earlier this month a report revealed that 81 councils had taken up the offer, with at least a dozen in Perth including Mosman Park, Cambridge, Victoria Park, Rockingham and Wanneroo.

But it’s business as usual in Melville and Cockburn, where councils are holding citizenship ceremonies and events on Australia Day.

Cockburn are spending $129,500 on its Australia Day Coogee Beach Festival, which includes a $20,000 grant from the Australia Day Council WA.

“I acknowledge that people have mixed feelings about Australia Day,” says Cockburn mayor Logan Howlett.

“The National Australia Day Council has stated that our national day can be a time where we celebrate and mourn at the same time, when we can honour all that is great about Australia and being Australian, while also remembering the suffering and our shortcomings; and commit to build a more cohesive and inclusive nation.”

Melville council will spend $8,900 on its traditional Australia Day BBQ Breakfast, where they hold a citizenship ceremony and announce the community citizen of the year.

“The BBQ Breakfast has been running for 23 years and the feedback that the city has received about the event is that it’s a positive, friendly and respectful environment with about 600 to 800 people attending each year,” says Melville mayor Katy Mair.

“Although no community members have personally approached me about changing the date of the citizenship ceremony or this event, I understand there are some people who do not want to attend a celebration on this date and we’ll continue to listen to the community’s feedback on the topic and respond accordingly.

“Each year we include a Welcome to Country from a First Nations Elder in our community and we receive a lot of requests from the community to have their citizenship ceremony on this day, adding to the multicultural and inclusive atmosphere of the day.”

Meanwhile, the tiny municipality of East Fremantle won’t be doing anything to mark Australia Day.

“I’m cognisant of the divisive nature of this issue and personally, I’m not in favour of any events being held on Australia Day,” says East Freo mayor Jim O’Neill.

A council spokesperson said that traditionally the town had not held events on January 26.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

