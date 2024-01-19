Pat on the back

ST Pat’s Fremantle has received a $7.5M funding boost from the state government.

The not-for-profit homeless shelter will put the money towards a $12M upgrade of its ageing facilities, including the construction of 28 new self-contained apartments.

St Pat’s CEO Michael Piu says the new apartments would provide long-term housing for people who have experienced chronic homelessness.

“These new homes will have access to on-site services, allowing us to provide wrap-around support to assist some of the most vulnerable people in our community to maintain their accommodation, reconnect with community and thrive,” Mr Piu says.

“We’ve worked closely with the team at Slavin Architects to design high-quality homes which offer people dignity, respect and the space they need to heal, rebuild their lives and reconnect with community.

“St Pat’s are also working with the WA government on another project to build eight new townhouses in Orelia, which will provide long-term homes for women, and families, exiting homelessness.”

The new one-bedroom Fremantle apartments will be built behind St Pat’s Community Centre on Queen Victoria Street.

Residents will have access to shared spaces, their own private secure entrance, and easy access to support services in the Community Centre next door.

Mr Piu says they plan to appoint a builder by mid-2024, and finish construction by the end of 2025.

For more than 50 years, St Pat’s has provided emergency accomodation and shelter to the homeless and disadvantaged in Greater Fremantle.

Housing and homelessness minister John Carey says the funding was part of a push to increase the social housing stock across Western Australia.

“As part of our Call for Submissions for Community Housing Providers, the Cook Government is funding $7.5 million to St Pat’s Fremantle to provide more social housing for vulnerable Western Australians,” he said.

“The Cook Government is deeply proud to support St Pat’s Fremantle, who are one of the longest-serving community service providers, playing an integral role in assisting people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.”

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

