Rockin’ trail 

BON SCOTT’S home, the Dingo Flour Mill and Indigenous history are set to feature in a modern revamp of the North Fremantle Heritage Trail.

Originally named the Rocky Bay Heritage Trail, it was established in 1988 as an Australian Bicentenary project and included a brochure celebrating the area’s local history.

It was renamed the North Fremantle Heritage Trail in 2004, but since then no big upgrades have been made and the signage is looking tired.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge says it will get a digital revamp with interactive QR codes and new displays.

“This is a good opportunity for Fremantle residents and visitors alike to explore this unique neighbourhood and learn about the peninsula’s fascinating past,” says Freo mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

“We are forming a Project Reference Group and we are also encouraging people with untold stories and insights to share them with us, so that these ‘hidden gems’ can be used to enhance the trail.

“As well as acknowledging the Indigenous and colonial history, we want to celebrate some of North Fremantle’s more recent cultural heritage such as the iconic Dingo Flour Mill and Bon Scott’s home.”

Fremantle council will meet with Whadjuk Elders to get a deeper understanding of the area, with a view to integrate their stories and culture.

Landmarks include culturally significant Whadjuk Nyoongar sites along the Swan River foreshore, the former Soap Factory and limestone quarries, notable homes and their famous (or infamous) residents, iconic streets, Cypress Hill, old post offices, the Hillcrest Hospital and the Town Hall.

Fremantle Society president John Dowson says he hopes the trail will have a mix of historical information.

“There is a need to have adequate funds for high quality interpretive signage, and seating, to encourage people to get out there,” Mr Dowson says.

“Quite a bit of the work has already been done from previous heritage trails. It is important to have balanced interpretation histories told, not like Cantonment Hill, where all the excellent signage is about only Aboriginal history.

“Fremantle council has a massive backlog throughout parks and suburbs to repair signage. It also seems to have forgotten about the long discussed Maritime Heritage Trail. What happened?”

To gather information on the North Fremantle Heritage Trail. Freo council will hold a self-guided walk, scavenger hunt, guided twilight walk and an online map and survey.

To find out more, or to participate in the Project Reference Group, go to mysay.fremantle.wa.gov.au.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

