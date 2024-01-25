Good result

EAST FREMANTLE locals are so fed up with overgrown weeds outside the old FoodWorks on Silas Street, they’ve planned a community clean-up to pull them out.

The supermarket closed in November 2022 and since then Mother Nature has taken hold and it’s starting to look like a scene from The Last of Us.

“I agree this looks terrible,” posted Maryanne Wilson on the East Fremantle Community Facebook page this week.

“I would be happy to meet a few folk there with a set of snippers and we could then just put the green waste in a pile and ask the council to take it away….

“Would only take about an hour for about 3-4 people….Any takers ??!?”

Plenty of folk signed-up, but after a local contacted East Fremantle council about the weeds, a spokesperson said they were “addressing the issue, including contacting the owner to take action”.

There’s more good news on the horizon with council announcing this week it’s granted approval for the site to be redeveloped into The Good Grocer.

It’s likely to be open 24/7, and will include a small liquor store.

The Chook understands the owners are aiming to be open by the end of 2024 for Christmas.

They are currently preparing a building application.

