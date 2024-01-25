Slugger’s parting shot

COCKBURN’S answer to Rocky – Hayden “H Bomb” Wright – is doing one final kind gesture for the community before he heads back to Melbourne.

The big-hearted slugger has won a few titles in his journeyman career, but his greatest achievement could be the extensive voluntary work and coaching he’s done with youths in Yangebup.

As a farewell gift before he moves back east, H Bomb is spending $650 on boxing packs for the Cockburn Youth Centre.

The packs include eight sets of gloves, pads, punch pads, head gear and skipping ropes.

“I would like to thank Cockburn Youth Centre for having me as their boxing coach over the last year, as well as giving me the opportunity to hold talks at the local primary school,” H Bomb says.

“The biggest thing I’ve taken is the sense of community and inclusion that the community workers display there.

“Every kid is well mannered and show respect towards the support staff.”

After three decades in WA, H Bomb is moving back with his wife and three kids to Melbourne, where he grew up.

He previously founded the Yangebup Community Boxing Club and for five years worked as a social worker for Activ WA disability services, helping clients build their confidence and social skills. He also trained in Perth to be a nurse.

In 2022 he won the South Queensland Heavyweight champion, after a 14-bout losing streak, and last year took out the Journeyman’s belt at the Gold Coast Croatian Sports Centre with his first knockout since 2016.

It was meant to be his final fight, but in typical Rocky fashion he’s been tempted out of retirement and back into the ring.

“I’m fighting on March 16 for a Pan Asia journeyman title against a strong 130kg boxer from Thailand called Tinnakorn Sirikul,” he says.

“I’ll continue my coaching at the Lilydale youth centre in Victoria.”

And the Chook couldn’t let the veteran bruiser leave without getting his prediction on a possible heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

“I believe AJ would win,” H Bomb says.

“I think Tyson’s best years are behind him; will be close though.”

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

