Quay to success

Now that the ill-conceived movie studios, that the McGowan Government wanted to build on historic Victoria Quay, have thankfully been moved a long way from Fremantle to Malaga, the future of the south quay of Fremantle Port should be considered again.

I am well aware that the quay is all part of the much bigger Future of Fremantle planning for the entire Ports precinct, if and when the port moves to Kwinana, but that is not going to happen in my lifetime, so for another two decades at least.

Fremantle can not afford to wait that long to better connect the harbour with the inner city and for good development on Victoria Quay.

We need much better connectivity into the port area, and much better access to the city for cruise ship passengers, Rottnest Island ferry users, and tourists who wander around our city.

That needs to be a priority for Fremantle Ports and Fremantle council.

Innovation

There are plenty of old plans, as a lot of community and stakeholders consultation was done in the past, so let’s not try to reinvent the wheel and start the whole process from scratch again, and waste a lot of money and people’s time.

We have derelict buildings, such as the former Immigration Office and Police Station on Victoria Quay, and like A,B, C and E Shed these old buildings need to be restored and put to good use again.

One of them could become an Immigration Museum for example, and the other one a lovely small bar.

Is there scope for Notre Dame University to build a new Nurses and Midwives building on the quay, and could we have a convention centre, maybe even in the Passenger Terminal?

Trees, or at least large planted areas, would also improve the quay.

Gage Roads in A Shed has made a positive difference to Victoria Quay and really helped activating it, so what can be done with the recently restored huge C Shed?

Will B Shed again become the ferry terminal, once the building maintenance has been completed, or could it be something else all together?

We need creativity, innovation, and out of the box ideas for the activation of the historic precinct.

Fremantle needs a home for Circus WA, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, the Harbour Theatre and Fremantle Chamber Orchestra, so could one of the large sheds become the new home for these cultural assets, or would a purpose-built performing arts centre be an option?

Family entertainment is lacking in Fremantle, so is there the opportunity for an activity center of some sorts for children, that could open on the quay?

Large climbing walls, indoor roller or ice skating, a place to throw hoops?

I’d love to have a small fish&chips outlet and a cosy small bar on the quay, and see E Shed either become a very good market again, or change it to something totally different.

Currently the markets are uninspiring and boring, so there is a lot of room for improvement there.

It is my understanding that a Sydney consultancy is currently investigating what the right retail and hospitality mix on Victoria Quay should be, when that could easily have been handled in house by Fremantle Ports.

All it needs is common sense and creativity, or just talking to the Chamber of Commerce, local business people, or to the many Freo creative thinkers like me.

I am one of many people who really enjoys the always changing Fremantle working port, and visit it daily.

I love watching the large container and RoRo ships entering and leaving the port, and the huge elegant cruise liners floating in. It’s also a great spot to watch the sunset and dolphins.

Victoria Quay is very special and significant for Fremantle, so any development needs to be done with great sensitivity.

We are still waiting for a Maritime Trail, that tells the story of the long jetty, the first port of Fremantle, and the connection to the current port, designed by the amazing C.Y.O’Connor.

There are so many stories about the wharfs and wharfies, and about how Fremantle significantly changed when containerisation started and the former huge sheds became redundant.

There are many wonderful old photos, that should be on permanent display, either inside a building, or as projections on the outside of the Roundhouse.

Victoria Quay presents many exciting opportunities. It is now urgent time to stop talking and stop procrastinating about developing and activating it.

It is time for action and decisions. It is time to connect the port area to the inner city.

The lack of action has been very frustrating in the thirty years I have lived in Fremantle.

The Freo community is sick and tired of more meaningless talk fests, and hearing about more new plans, that are never implemented.

We have wasted enough time. Let’s get on with it!

Roel Loopers/Freoview

