Worthy concert

ARIA award-winning singer Kavisha Mazzella will perform at a fundraiser for Nepalese kids on Saturday night in East Fremantle.

Freedom Through Education raises money for Nepalese families so they can send their children to school.

The charity has 28 kids in public schools in Kathmandu where they learn how to read and write, speak two languages and do basic mathematics.

“These are the most important subjects for them to learn so they can break free from a life of poverty,” said a FTE spokesperson.

The East Freo fundraiser will be a mix of live music, art auctions and a live broadcast with kids in Nepal, so attendees can see the difference they’re making firsthand.

Singing in English, Italian and other languages, Mazzella will take you on “an uplifting journey of well-crafted stories and songs with echoes of Celtic, Fado and Gypsy influences”.

In 2011 she was awarded an Australia Day Honour for services to music and community.

In 2023 she got a Lifetime Contribution gong from Folk Allaince Australia for championing diversity in the folk music scene.

Also performing at the fundraiser will be the acclaimed En Coda Trio, Scottish singer Kaia, and Kate from Off the Wall Yoga Music with Charles and Julian.

Freedom through Education Nepal is at Off the Wall Yoga on Petra Street in East Fremantle from 5.30pm to 9.30pm today (Saturday January 27). Tix at trybooking.com.

