Recess is over

GROUNDWORKS have started on the old Hamilton Senior High School in preparation for its redevelopment into a sustainable showcase of 330 new homes and a handful of shops.

DevelopmentWA is running the the project and says it has worked on the site’s natural landform to retain as many trees and animals as possible, with 350 new tree plantings doubling the existing canopy and offering residents more shade (and nesting sites if they’re the feathered sort).

About 8,500 tonnes of demolition material, usually a massive source of landfill, are being reborn in landscaping and civil works on the site.