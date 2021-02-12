Double the political fun

THERE’S a couple of opportunities to get to know the candidates for the Fremantle electorate in March’s state election, with the traditional debate this Thursday at the University of Notre Dame’s drill hall on Mouat Street.

Organised by the Fremantle Network, Notre Dame, Fremantle Chamber of Commerce, Oxfam and the Fremantle Society, the debate has been brought forward this year in expectation of a high number of early postal votes due to the Covid pandemic.

The debate starts at 6pm and there’ll be questions via Twitter (#freodebate) on the night or in advance via freodebate@gmail.com.

It’s all free, but with Covid restrictions still lingering, there’ll be limited seating so booking are essential from eventbrite.com.au.

The Fremantle Network’s also organising a Politics in the Pub forum at the Local Hotel in South Fremantle which will give voters a bit more chance to participate.

With the theme “What is your number one issue?” candidates from the Socialist Alliance, Greens, Labor, Western Australia Party and Liberals will only get the chance for a quick-fire spruik before punters get to pepper them with questions and make their own suggestions.

It’s being held at 7pm, Tuesday February 23.