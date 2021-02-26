Bush bonanza

JACK DAVIES and The Bush Chooks will headline a special jamboree at the Fremantle Arts Centre next Saturday (March 6).

Featuring spoken word poetry, live painting and music, ambient song and artisan stalls, the 60s-style “happening” kicks off at 5.30pm.

Adding a nice communal touch to the event will be a round stage, where The Bush Chooks will perform surrounded by fans.

“Our shows have always brought us a beautiful feeling of community and we wanted to try grow that into something bigger, something that we can share in with different poets and painters and all sorts of people just looking to engage in and enjoy some of that wonderful creativity that this neck of the woods has to offer,” Davies says.

“We absolutely cannot wait to see it come to life. Since covid, things in the events world have certainly felt a little stuck in the mud, the idea of creating something that can grow and evolve on its own, bringing different art forms together, was a really exciting prospect and still is.”

Davies says he has been busy in the studio during the pandemic, and at the Jamboree the band will perform new songs from their upcoming EP.

“…The past year has been a real transformative time for me personally as a writer, I’ve spent a lot of time writing songs I’ve never performed, and a lot of time listening to new music,” he says.

“Artists like Michael Kiwanuka and Jessica Pratt have been big inspirations of late.

“Approaching this new EP, we’re really excited to push some of those genre boundaries and just make music that sounds good to us.”

Supporting Davies and The Bush Chooks will be several folks bands including Izatang (returning for a one-off show), Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys, and Ullah.

Josh Chan of Demon Days and Supathick will provide some ambient music and Alice Ford will do live painting, which will be available to buy via a silent auction.

You can get tix for Jamboree No.1 at fac.oztix.com. au/?Event=122581

by STEPHEN POLLOCK