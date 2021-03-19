Dockers women on target for finals

THE ladder-leading Fremantle Dockers women’s team will play their last home game for the 2021 season at Fremantle Oval tomorrow (Sunday March 21).

After a nail-biting win over Carlton in round 7 last week, the Dockers grabbed top spot when key forward Gemma Houghton kicked the winning goal in the last four minutes.

Hanging onto the lead, the team defeated the Blues 45-41 to put them into a prime position for the finals – and possibly the port city’s first AFL silverware in 27 years of trying.

Gates open at 2.10pm

(there’s no door sales, so make sure to book online) and the Dockers will face off against the Melbourne Demons who also had a successful round seven, defeating the Adelaide Crows by four goals in wet conditions.

Local businesses like the Norfolk Hotel say there is a noticeable increase in punters on AFLW game days and they bring an excited buzz to Fremantle.

One cheery staffer said the heavily female and family-oriented crowds seemed to enjoy a meal before heading to the game, which had been a great help in the Norfolk’s recovery from Covid-19 losses. Across the road Old Synagogue owner Ross Drennan said “any activation for the Fremantle oval is good, being able to see [it] in use again is great”.

Mr Drennan jokes his eatery’s location has had a hand in some of the sales: “People like to come up to the Arbour Bar area and sit on the roof top deck, which looks out onto the oval, and watch the footy from there for free.”

by GEORGIE CRICHTON