Old and new

THIS Fremantle townhouse is perfect for a young couple wanting to experience all the delights of the port city.

Fully renovated with two bedrooms and one bathroom, it is a swish and stylish abode that has tons of character.

For every modern and contemporary feature, there is an old-world design touch, like the distressed light-green cabinet flanking the kitchen.

It shouldn’t work, but it does, softening the sleek stainless steel appliances and sharp architectural lines.

In fact there’s loads of little design flourishes like the exposed brickwork in the stairwell, the high-quality cabinetry and large polished tiles.

The renovation has also cleverly maximised the living space with the TV cabinet in a recess in the open plan lounge/kitchen.

Some townhouses can feel a bit claustrophobic, but this feels spacious and has a rear courtyard with enough room for tables and chairs and a BBQ, and there’s a little cafe setting in another small outdoor area.

The main bedroom also has a balcony – a nice spot to read the morning papers or relax with a libation after work.

There is plenty of light in this two-storey abode thanks to the many windows and the sliding glass patio door in the lounge.

The home includes a single carport, reverse cycle air con and a garden shed.

This 78sqm townhouse is situated on Stirling Street on the edge of the city, so you are close to all the action but just far enough away to relax with Fremantle Park at the end of the street.

The home has been an investment property for the last few years and the owners are keen to sell.

This stylish townhouse is perfect for a professional couple, first time buyers or the astute investor.

