MELVILLE council has recruited eight youngsters to get feedback and help develop a new youth strategy. Apart from developing a survey for young people, parents or caregivers, the group will also host an art competition where young people can create pieces inspired by places, connections, memories or the future; some will end up in the youth strategy, which is due to be released later this year. Head to the city’s Melville Talks page for more information and to participate in the survey.

THE vacant Coolbellup shops have been bought for $20 million by property syndicate APIL Group. The shops have struggled since the local IGA folded under the competition of the nearby Woolies.

NEW dunnies for South Beach are a tinkle closer, with Freo council allocating $150,000 towards designs for new changerooms and $120,000 for portaloos while they’re being built. There’s been a little discussion online about their heritage value, but deputy mayor Andrew Sullivan said the cost of upgrading them wouldn’t be great economic value.

WHILE Freo folk still have a little wait to spend a penny in style, Melvillian pooches now have the latest in “doggie dunnies”. Melville council has installed bins specifically for compostable poochy poo pouches at the Piney Lakes Reserve dog exercise area and on the Attadale foreshore on Burke Drive. The doggie bags can then be picked up by the council’s FOGO trucks and sent off to be turned into compost, reducing the amount of organic waste going to landfill.

AFTER a couple of near misses when a replacement for a sick crossing guard couldn’t be found, wig-wag lights are being installed to help students from Applecross high and Ardross primary get across Riseley Street near Drew Road. Ardross parent Cindy Webster has been pushing for the lights for several years, noting that without the guard young kids are having to negotiate four lanes of traffic. Bateman Labor MP Kim Giddens also took up the baton after Applecross principal Paul Leech raised it with her, and says she was thrilled the works would be completed by October. Melville council will fund the lights, with Main Roads looking after the installation.

THE Willagee Community Centre has reopened after a long refurbishment. The revamp include a updated basketball court and meeting rooms, sound dampening in the hall, a new floor mural by artist Nathan Hoyle, and new carpet designs inspired by Indigenous artist Brentyn Lugnan. Mayor George Gear said the refurbishment would add to the sense of community in Willagee and continue its resurgence.