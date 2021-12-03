Cray sales double

STRONG local demand and a crackdown on smuggling Aussie rock lobsters into China via Hong Kong have prompted the McGowan government to double sales from the back of boats – just in time for Christmas.

The government approved a request from industry body Western Rock Lobster to allow fishers to sell 400 of the popular seafood delicacy each landing during December; in other months the limit will be 200.

WRL chair Matt Taylor said sales boomed over Christmas last year, with 45,508 lobsters landed by 61 fishers.

“We anticipate this increased landing limit will encourage more fishermen to participate in back of boat sales and increase the availability and accessibility of western rock lobster in our local market,” Mr Taylor said.

Fremantle councillor Fedele Camarda is deputy chair of WRL and said it was great getting back to the old days of getting to know the customers.

“We also get to talk about our fishing and the industry so these direct sales build a really valuable connection with our community,” Cr Camarda said.

Head to BackofBoatLobsters on Facebook to hook up with a lobster fisher.

The Chinese government confiscated a haul of Australian lobsters in October as they were being smuggled from Hong Kong to the mainland.