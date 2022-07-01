Spicer plans drop

A COMPANY under mining magnates Andrew and Nicola Forrest’s business umbrella has submitted plans for a six-storey hotel on the Spicers site in Fremantle.

Fiveight is owned by the couple’s investment company Tattarang and this week submitted plans with Fremantle council for a $35 million, 117-room hotel adjacent to the Fremantle Markets.

The 2,834sqm site was previously owned by the council, but sold off as part of a discounted package to developer Sirona Capital in order to kickstart the Kings Square revamp, then on-sold to Fiveight in 2018.

The hotel would also include retail and guest amenities such as a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool and a basement car park for 48 vehicles.

Tattarang CEO Andrew Hagger said the project would transform the well-known site into a destination hotel designed to sit comfortably alongside Fremantle’s historic architecture and existing public spaces.

“We have worked closely with the architects to create a lifestyle hotel concept that draws on Fremantle’s unique character and attitude to create a landmark building that brings people together,” Mr Hagger said.

Fiveight boss John Meredith said the u-shaped design would include a variety of room types, including six with universal access, while most rooms would come with a balcony. He said there was potential for an art gallery and a range of food and beverage options open to the public as well as guests.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge welcomed the application: “Council’s aspiration for this site has long been to see a development of this significance proceed. We welcome the submission of the DA by Fiveight and encourage people to have a look at the plans and make comment on MySay Freo.

City Ward councillor Adin Lang said it would open up a long-held dream of an uninterrupted Paddy Troy Mall.

“Fiveight have been an important part of the Paddy Troy Mall consultation process and I’m very pleased to see their architects design the hotel in a manner that engages with Paddy Troy and also enhances pedestrian movement from the Manning Building through to the Markets – helping our goal to make Paddy Troy a new precinct,” Cr Lang said.