SENIORS FEATURE: Material wealth

FROM social badminton to chair yoga, Fremantle Council has a wide range of seniors programs on this spring and summer.

If you fancy trying your hand at quilting, then get down to the quilting workshops at The Meeting Place in South Fremantle.

All levels of ability are welcome and there’s a big social element to the workshops with everyone having a good chat and a laugh.

Quilters are encouraged to bering their own equipment and fabric and let their “imagination run wild”.

Time out to Quilt is on every Friday from October 7-December 16 from 10am-12pm.

If you fancy something a bit more physically demanding, then head to Samson Recreation Centre and try their Seniors Social Badminton.

Held every Monday and Wednesday from 12:30pm-2:30pm it’s a great way to keep fit and to socialise with people over a cuppa (or something stiffer) after the game.

Yoga is great for keeping supple and strong as you age, but if you’re not quite up to the full monty then have a go at Chair Yoga.

This gentle class teaches seated poses to help improve mobility, flexibility and relaxation, with techniques you can do in the comfort of your own home. It’s at Fremantle Library on Friday mornings.

Are you tired of asking your children for help everytime you have an issue with your pesky computer, tablet or mobile phone?

If so, get down to the free Tech Help session at Fremantle Library every Wednesday and Saturday from 9.30am-11am. No booking is required, simply just pop in.

Everyone loves a good board game like draughts, Monopoly and Cluedo, but it’s probably something we’ve neglected as the digital age takes hold.

Take a trip down memory lane and play some iconic Board Games at Hilton Community Centre on Wednesdays from 9:30am-11:30am.

For more info on all these events see fremantle.wa.gov.au.

