COMPETITION: Win a double pass to see world-class magicians, Adam & Selina

Award-winning and world-class magicians Adam & Selina, return with their mind-bending new show, Adam & Selina: Illusions of The Mind.

This brother and sister duo will perform one live show only in Perth as part of their WA tour at the Regal Theatre on Friday 10 November at 7.00pm.The world-renowned performers (who featured on the Grand Final of Australia’s Got Talent) are set to spellbound and delight with their stunning feats of mental manipulation, mind-reading, and psychological illusions. More than just a magic show, Adam & Selina: Illusions of The Mind will take audiences on a thrilling journey into uncharted territories of the human mind, challenging the perception of reality.

More info and bookings at www.adamandselina.com

