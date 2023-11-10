Burn baby burn

BEACONSFIELD Primary and Fremantle College have joined forces to burn rubber and secure podium spots at the CO2 Dragster National Championships.

Beacy Primary student Dana Pourhaghani won the state competition and went on to clinch third place in the primary school division at the national championships in Coastal Lakes College, Mandurah.

His dragster recorded an impressive time of one second flat over a 20-metre track, making it the third fastest car in the entire championship.

“Racing was so exciting, seeing our two months of hard work pay off for just a few seconds was awesome,” Pourhaghani says.

“For us to place so high in the state then national competitions was a nice surprise. We’re really looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Year five and six students from Beacy Primary along with year nine pupils from Freo College worked tirelessly after school to design, engineer and craft their racing CO2 dragsters.

Under the guidance of Fremantle College design and tech teacher Bradley Boucher, they did a comprehensive five-week design and build program using a range of tools including tenon saws, rasping files and sandpaper to meticulously shape their balsa wood into unique dragsters.

The final touch was a personalised paint job using spray paint and marker pens, which not only looked cool but made the dragster safe and race-worthy.

“Painting was the best part because we got to be creative and come up with our designs all by ourselves,” says Beacy primary student Louis Boucher.

“It was awesome having the older Fremantle College kids there to bounce ideas off and ask for help with some trickier things.”

Beacy primary’s Fin Boucher liked applying the finishing touches too: “The Show and Shine car was the best part, having free rein to just make a cool looking car that didn’t even have to work was great fun.”

All the students’ efforts paid off with Beacy Primary’s Sam Sherring claiming second spot at the State championships, and Ned Hammond placed second and Louis Boucher sixth in the Nationals.

Not wanting to miss out on the fun, Mr Boucher came 4th in the state competition and 8th at the Nationals in the teacher’s division.

Fremantle College principal Myles Draper said the dragster project was a great collaboration between older and younger students.

“All students worked tirelessly, showcasing exceptional dedication and skill, which was evident in the outstanding results they achieved,” he said.

“It was wonderful to see our Fremantle College students mentor and work alongside the Beaconsfield Primary School students and we all look forward to even greater success next year.

“Both schools are immensely proud of the students’ achievements and congratulate them on their well-deserved success at the CO2 Dragster Championships.”

Last Friday, Freo college students went to Beaconsfield Primary to present awards to the students involved at a special ceremony.

Like this: Like Loading...